NORWAY — The Norway Center Church will open for summer services on August 2 with our guest minister Reverend Scott Campbell.

There will be a limit of 50 in attendance and everyone is asked to wear a mask for the safety of all.

Some of the pews will be cordoned off to comply with the 6 foot social distancing.

There will not be a coffee hour after the service, it is unfortunate but necessary.

Services begin a 10:00 am. We welcome all denominations.

There will be an advance notice published for each minister as we near the summer services.

