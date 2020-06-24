NORWAY — The Norway Center Church will open for summer services on August 2 with our guest minister Reverend Scott Campbell.
There will be a limit of 50 in attendance and everyone is asked to wear a mask for the safety of all.
Some of the pews will be cordoned off to comply with the 6 foot social distancing.
There will not be a coffee hour after the service, it is unfortunate but necessary.
Services begin a 10:00 am. We welcome all denominations.
There will be an advance notice published for each minister as we near the summer services.
