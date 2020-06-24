CASCO – Donald “Dad” Everett Vaughn, 88, of Casco Village, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of the summer solstice, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.Donald was born Aug. 29, 1931 in Peru to Lawrence and Gertrude Vaughn. A few years later Lawrence went to work at the South Portland shipyard and relocated his family to Casco.Donald had a passion for sports and in his senior year was the head basketball center of the Tri-Lake league. He graduated Valedictorian of his class from Casco High School and attended Portland Junior College before the Korean War took him overseas, where he served as a Staff Sergeant and sight systems mechanic in the U.S. Air Force.He returned to Casco Village after his discharge. On Feb. 12, 1955 he married the former Ethelyn Winslow, also of Casco. During their many years of marriage they raised one daughter, Wanda Elaine and two sons Glen Eugene and Kevin James.Donald worked in construction as a plasterer, later starting his own painting and drywall contracting business, with son Kevin, until he retired in 2013.He was an active member of the Casco Village Church and sang in the church choir since 1949.Donald and Ethelyn enjoyed years of square dancing with the Swinging Pine Cones, traveling throughout New England.He was a Past Master of the Casco Grange, a Past Master of the Masons at Crooked River Lodge in Bolsters Mills, and a member of the American Legion Post #155 in Naples.Donald is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ethelyn; daughter Wanda Vaughn-Carr of Casco, son Glen Vaughn and wife Stefanie Vega of Woodland Hills, Calif., son Kevin Vaughn and wife Barbara of Casco; granddaughter Miranda Patterson and husband Chris of Windham, granddaughter Andi Mitchell of Los Angeles; grandson Cree Mitchell of Casco, step-granddaughter Dr. Stephanie Carr of Oneonta, N.Y., step-grandson Jason Carr and wife Laura of Steep Falls, step-grandson Michael Carr of Bangor, step-granddaughter Tatia Vega and son Lucius of Vancouver B.C.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.Donald was known affectionately as ‘Dad’ or ‘Grandpa’ by not only his family but by numerous friends and associates in the community and will be greatly missed.There will be a private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Casco. Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road where is family invites you to share your kind words, condolences and stories on his Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.