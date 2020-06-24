PORTLAND — The Bakery Photo Collective will present an evening with Maine-based artist Tad Beck. Beck will discuss his early influences, his strategy of re-photography and the concepts behind his latest series, “The Eyes Of.” The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29. Registration is required. A meeting link and a password (plus instructions for using ZOOM) will be sent prior to the event.

Beck received a BFA in photography from the School of Visual Arts, New York, 1991, and an MFA in fine art from Art Center College of Design, Pasadena, 2003. Beck’s solo exhibitions include the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; The Fisher Center at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson; Samuel Freeman Gallery, Los Angeles; Marisa Del Re Gallery, New York; Nathalie Karg Gallery, New York; Grant Wahlquist Gallery, Portland; and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. Two-person exhibitions include collaborative works made with artist Jennifer Locke at Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and an exhibition with Diana Cherbuliez at Theodore:Art, Brooklyn.

Beck’s work has been featured in group exhibitions at the Wadsworth Atheneum; FotoFest, Houston; Spritmuseum, Stockholm; the Addison Gallery of American Art; the Portland Museum of Art; the Worcester Art Museum; the Ogunquit Museum of Art; the Sweeney Art Gallery at the University of California, Riverside; the Sheppard Gallery at the University of Nevada, Reno; Apex Art, New York; Castelli Gallery, New York; and Jancar Gallery, Los Angeles.

His work is in the collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; The Princeton University Museum; the Portland Museum of Art; the Worcester Art Museum; the Wadsworth Atheneum; and the Addison Gallery of American Art.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-tad-beck-tickets-110641369314?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch. The Bakery Photo Collective is at 630 Forest Ave.

