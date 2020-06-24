To the Editor:

Western Maine Play Museum, like all area businesses and non-profits, has been struggling to move forward during the Covid crisis. Our executive director and her team have been doing extensive brainstorming to keep the museum active, while waiting for return to normal operations.

We want to say a big THANK YOU to all of our members who have supported us this year! We could have never guessed how the world would change during our first year of operation, and after so many years of getting ready, to have to close to visitors for such an extended length of time has been heartbreaking. But you have been here for us, with empathy and understanding and support and for that, we are so grateful. We know that times are tough, and we miss you all.

We would like to show our love and gratitude by extending all current memberships by a full year from when it was purchased! A few bonus months for hanging in there with us!

We’d also like to offer $10 off each NEW membership! Memberships will not begin until we reopen, so there’s no need to worry about missing time at the museum, Purchase a new membership (prices include discount) here: http://www.westernmaineplay.org/purchase-membership/

Don’t need a membership, but would like to donate? We will happily accept your donations, with heartfelt gratitude for your support. Donations can quickly and easily be made at the following link:

https://westernmaineplay.donation.veevartapp.com/donation/view/home/donation.

Or donations may be mailed to the museum: WMPM, PO Box 1161, Wilton, Maine 04294

In the meantime, while we wait for our reopening, the museum is offering some very fun activities this summer. Week-long day camps will be happening, starting June 29, with Covid safety precautions in place. There are still a few slots available. Weeks planned include a Harry Potter Week, a STEM week, a Kindness week, and several more. (See the Western Maine Play Museum Facebook page for more information)

And especially fun for families: the museum is running TWO Scavenger Hunts this summer, offering cash prizes and also WMPM merchandise. See our Facebook postings for more information about all of these events, or contact Joni: [email protected]

And the question you certainly are wondering: when will the museum be opened again? We will let you know as soon as possible! We appreciate you and hope to see all our museum friends again soon!

Joni James

Executive Director

Western Maine Play Museum

Wilton

