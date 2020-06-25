To the Editor:
Dear Bethel Library patrons:
Like all businesses and organizations, the Bethel Library has faced unexpected challenges in 2020, and we are working hard to continue to provide valued library services to the community.
Our “soft reopening,” featuring outside pick-up of preordered library materials, is working very well, and we are looking forward to being able to welcome patrons back inside the library soon.
Our 2019-20 Annual Fund campaign is nearing its end, and with the need to postpone or modify several important annual library fundraisers, we will be relying even more on the generosity of our Annual Fund donors.
If you have already donated, thank you!
If you have not yet made an Annual Fund gift, or would like to make an additional gift, our new website, bethellibraryassociation.org, provides the option to donate online using PayPal or a debit or credit card, or you may mail donations to Bethel Library Association, P.O. Box 130, Bethel, ME 04217. All donations are tax deductible.
Thank you for your generosity and support as we navigate these unprecedented times.
Amy Chapman for,
Bethel Library staff and trustees
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Juneteenth recognized during Norway vigil
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 25
-
The Bethel Citizen
Action in Art — Bethel Stands Up for Racial Justice Marking Juneteenth
-
The Bethel Citizen
June 30 last day to file for AG risk coverage
-
The Bethel Citizen
CASA to hold an online training