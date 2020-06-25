BATH— The Chocolate Church Arts Center Real Outdoor Concert Series, the first in a series of small concerts to be held at various, remote locations around the MidCoast area, will kick off on Saturday, July 11, with a stand-up comedy show headlined by Bath-based comedian Johnny Ater. Audiences at CCAC ROCS shows will be limited to 50 people, and will be spaced at least six feet apart. Staff will enforce distancing, hand sanitizing and other health and safety measures at all events.

Ater, who did a popular live-stream set in April as part of the CCAC’s “Live from Home” online concert series, will perform two shows on July 11 at 3 and 6 p.m. Both shows will take place at a private residence in Woolwich, and ticket buyers will receive an email with the exact location upon purchase.

A lifelong Mainer, Ater offers up hilarious and honest stories about life, family, relationships and his colorful local friends, whom he brings to life on stage for all to meet. The comedian also offers light-hearted swipes at himself and his fellow Mainers, and is known for his “rubber face,” which he is able to contort in hilarious and surprising ways. A vulnerable performer who embraces his “uncool” persona, Ater has become one of Maine’s favorite stand-up comics since he began performing in 2003.

Joining Ater will be Maine comedians Mark Turcotte, founder of Maine Event Comedy and finalist in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest, and Tuck Tucker, who is known for his stand-up work, as well as performances with the improv group Running with Scissors and his comedy show ComedySportz Maine.

Tickets for the Johnny Ater and Friends CCAC ROCS show are $24, and must be purchased in advance at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling 207-442-8455. All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise. More information is available at the Chocolate Church Arts Center website or by calling the box office. Additional CCAC ROCS shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

