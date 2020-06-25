RUMFORD – Mr. John Messinese Jr., 79, died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident of Hillside Avenue in Rumford.Born in Revere, Mass. on March 26, 1941 he was a son of John and Camille (Reppucci) Messinese Sr.He was a graduate of Everett High School in Massachusetts and University of California at Berkley. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1958 to 1961. John worked as a police officer.He was married in Everett, Mass. on Nov. 13, 1960 to Charlene Robson who died in Rumford on Sept. 10, 2013.He is survived by three sons, John III and his partner Nicola Whitman of Rumford, J.T. and his wife Kara of Rochester, N.H. and Thomas and his wife Lynn of Idaho; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his wife, Charlene; and a son, Joseph.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

