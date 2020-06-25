They are class officers and class representative Megan Godbout, Cecelia Dieterich, Abby Taber, Michele Wilson, Tina Fox- Rotarian, Rachel Chase with their flashlights. Submitted photo

 

PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently purchased and presented the 2020 graduates of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School with their own personal flashlights to help ‘light their way to their diplomas’ as their graduation ceremony was held at 9:00 p.m. at the Bridgton Drive-In. These graduates have certainly had some challenges during their final senior year of high school. Let’s hope these flashlights help remind them of the love and support from the Oxford Hills Community as they ‘light their way’ to promising futures! Congratulations to all the 2020 graduates of OHCHS!

