TURNER — SAD 52 Adult Education Director Razell Ward and staff decided to do a drive-in commencement graduation, building on Leavitt Area High School’s shared idea to hold commencement in a way that honored students during this time of social distancing. Ward stated, “Nothing could stop us from honoring our graduates, and it was worth every moment getting to see their faces again. It just proves that our students are unstoppable — rain, shine or even COVID-19 — they are unstoppable.”

Larry Sirois, staff member, noted, “It was great to finally see the students and their families be able to celebrate in person during these unprecedented times. It will be a moment of historical value.”

Ben Tucker, regional representative for US Sen. Angus King, presented a digital commencement address from King who spoke to the graduates recognizing that this is “a tough graduation because we have not been able to be together. A graduation that we will always remember. What you have done is a real expression of initiative and determination and (you) made a conscious decision to further your education and go on a new path of your life. At whatever age, you are all people that did the most important thing and decided to move forward.”

Ward explained that this year’s graduating class was also impacted by the tragedy of the recent loss of Julie Beaucage, a graduating member and friend to 2020 class. “This has really been a tough year for us, with the loss of Julie so close to graduation, and we are very proud that our students and staff persevered during this extremely difficult time.” Crystal Beaucage, Julie’s twin sister, accepted Julie’s diploma in her honor, and a moment of silence was observed.

The Central Maine Community Courage to Grow Award was presented to Morgan Webber. The award is the highest recognition bestowed upon a SAD 52 Adult Education student, receiving a scholarship from CMCC for a free college course. HiSET honors were awarded to Brooklyn Hutchins for earning college ready scores on every exam.

Class speakers Colby Brooks spoke about rising to the challenges they have faced this year, and Chris Storer offered advice on being kind, humble and respectful, no matter what life throws at you. Storer also noted that this was the first time he had met his teachers in person, as he had completed his diploma studies online.

SAD 52 Adult Education will begin the online summer session for virtual HiSET and credit recovery classes in July. Register by calling 207-225-1010 for #YOURNEXTSTEP.

