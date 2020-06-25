To the Editor:

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Telstar High School, local businesses and the community who support our students in so many ways. Covid 19 posed numerous challenges to us all. Mark Kenney, John Eliot, Lindsay Luetje, Kelley Fraser, Ms. I, and many other SAD 44 staff managed to give the class of 2020 a week to remember while keeping the schools running virtually and keeping everyone safe.

Thank you all including:

WHAT TV for making it possible for family and friends to watch the events live.

Bethel Rescue, our town Fire Departments, Sheriff, Region 9 for the Big Rig (with all the grads pictures on it) and the community members who participated in the parade. There were very few dry eyes and lots of smiles! What a show!

The Telstar Alumni Association for the banners with all the senior pictures on them, they traveled well and were enjoyed by many, a wonderful keepsake!

Cindy Bobbe and WES staff for the awesome posters for our alumni. Woodstock Elementary School is a special place.

Project graduation parents, Maire Katlin, Sally Smith, Kelley Fraser, Amy Call, Koral Fraser, the Sumner family at Maurice Restaurant and all the other parents involved, your hard work, effort, and generosity was greatly appreciated by the students and parents.

Carrie Lynch, Lori Lindsay and GEAR UP. Your help, guidance, and organizing a variety of college visits, allowed our seniors to explore all their options and possibilities.

Mr. Dana Bullen, Shanta Buxton, and Sunday River staff who provided the class of 2020 with an incredible graduation evening!

All other SAD 44 staff who supported our kids through the years.

Finally, thank you to Sam Wheeler and the Bethel Citizen for spotlighting some of our wonderful seniors and for keeping us informed and entertained.

Congratulations Class of 2020! You are blessed to be surrounded by such a wonderful community!

The Landrys

Bryant Pond

