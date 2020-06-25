The tail end of swim lessons Thursday morning wrap up at Monmouth Beach where social distancing was enforced at the town beach. As a result of the ongiong coronavirus pandemic, some classes and programs have been cancelled or have limited spaces. For more information email: [email protected] Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

The tail end of swim lessons Thursday morning wrap up at Monmouth Beach where social distancing was enforced at the town beach. As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some classes and programs have been canceled or have limited spaces. For more information email: [email protected] Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

The tail end of swim lessons Thursday morning wrap up at Monmouth Beach where social distancing was enforced at the town beach. As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some classes and programs have been canceled or have limited spaces. For more information email: [email protected] Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

The tail end of swim lessons Thursday morning wrap up at Monmouth Beach where social distancing was enforced at the town beach. As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some classes and programs have been canceled or have limited spaces. For more information email: [email protected] Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
aerial, Monmouth Maine, swimming
Related Stories
Latest Articles