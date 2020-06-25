KINGSTON, Rhode Island — The University of Rhode Island announces its Spring 2020 dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The following area students were named: Emilie Burrill of Topsham, Alana Cobb of Raymond, Emma Davidson of Oxford, Taylor Dostie of Durham, Morgan Fenderson of Lisbon Falls, Jazmine Fournier of Lewiston, Alyssa Hall of Lisbon Falls, Nathan Labonte of Naples, Kelynn Laliberte of Norway, Kristy Prelgovisk of Oakland and Emily Terranova of New Gloucester.

LAKE FOREST, Illinois — Emma Byrne of Auburn graduated with a bachelor of arts with a major in physics from Lake Forest College on May 9.

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — The following local residents were among 1,749 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester:

Julia Milks of Auburn, member of the class of 2022 majoring in biology and biotechnology.

Ella Forbes of Bridgton, member of the class of 2021 majoring in biomedical engineering.

Harmoni Larrabee of Lewiston, member of the class of 2023 majoring in computer science.

Ethan Peters of Topsham, member of the class of 2020 majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

Joshua Fernandez of Naples, member of the class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering.

The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Springfield College has named the following area dean’s list students for the 2020 spring semester:

Cody Gullikson of Denmark, studying accounting.

Emily Jacques of Auburn, studying health science.

Grace Condon of Brownfield, studying health science/pre-physician assistant.

Russell Allen of Auburn, studying health science and pre-physical therapy.

Stephen Brousseau of Durham, studying sport management.

CLEMSON, South Carolina — Molly A. Glaser of Winthrop has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University. Glaser, whose major is architecture, made the list for the spring semester. To be named to the list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all A’s) grade-point average.

CONWAY, South Carolina — Madison Prentice, a theater arts major from Bryant Pond, graduated from Coastal Carolina University on May 8. The university launched its first virtual commencement ceremony.

FRANKLIN, Massachusetts — Wynter Morin of Bethel has been named a May graduating honors scholar at Dean College. The recognition is designed to acknowledge those students who have been active in the Honors Program during their entire time at Dean. The students have taken honors courses throughout their degree program and excelled in them. They have participated in honors program activities and have earned outstanding grades overall. The students have challenged themselves academically by enrolling in the most rigorous courses on campus.

