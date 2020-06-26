AVON – Michael Dalrymple, son of Joey and Nicole Bachelder, was honored last week with a birthday parade of family and friends.

Michael stood smiling and waving, along with his siblings and his mom, at the end of his driveway as the vehicles, with horns honking and occupants shouting birthday greetings, passed by.

Michael turned 12 on Sunday, June 21, and will be in the seventh grade. He enjoys school at the middle level because getting to change classes and have different teachers throughout the day makes the school day go by quicker and classes more interesting. His best subject is English Language Arts and Ms. Levesque is his favorite teacher.

With that in mind, it is not surprising to learn that Michael is an avid reader, enjoying “whatever I can find to read”. One of his favorite books is A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle. Other favorite activities include climbing trees, adventures, and running through the woods.

The best thing about being 12, Michael stated, is that now he’s a pre-teen. His birthday wish was to grow taller. At the time of this interview, he was looking forward to his birthday cake, which, by request, was “a big chocolate cupcake with double Reese’s pieces in the middle and peanut butter frosting.”

In other news, the Board of Directors of the Phillips Area Community Center announced the 2020 recipients of the organization’s scholarships. This year, three $200 awards were presented to the selected applicants: Evan Allen and Shyan Frye from Avon, and Celeste Reid from Phillips.

Evan Allen, son of Darren and Angel Allen, is one of Mt. Abram’s outstanding athletes. For all four years, he played varsity soccer. A team captain for three years, he was a member of the All-Conference first team All-Stars all four years. He was named Class C Player of the Year two years in a row and once Conference Player of the Year. He also played on the All-Regional Team.

Additionally, Evan was on varsity track for a year, during which he qualified for the Conference meet. He was a member of the Outdoor Club for four years

In other pursuits, Evan served as Class President during his Junior year and in Student Council for two years. He was Vice President of the National Honor Society for two years.

