MADRID- Trustees of Reeds Mill Church gathered for their annual meeting on June 14. After much deliberation the group voted to not open for services in July due to Covid-19. Because of the lack of acceptable spacing between pews there is room for very few to safely attend services. In addition, some who appreciate worshiping here are in the high risk category. The trustees will meet again in mid-July to decide if they consider it appropriate to open the church for August services. For more information you can call Ginni at 207-639-2713 or visit the church website. www.reedsmillchurch.org
