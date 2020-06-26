Join RLHT and presenter Doug Dunlap at Rangeley Health and Wellness for a talk on Summer Constellations this Saturday night at 8:30.
Community members are encouraged to bring a folding chair or damp-proof blanket along with a light source with a red-light option. Sky maps may be helpful but not necessary. However, those bringing a map or book should remember to read them by a red light.
“Red, not white, flashlights, be used because even one person’s use of white light could set everyone back 20 minutes, said RLHT’s David Miller. “Lights could be carried for the walk back to a vehicle at the end of the program but not used beforehand.”
RLHT will host additional dark sky activities on July 20, September 5, and 17. More information to come!
About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust
The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust’s mission is to conserve and steward the natural and historic resources of the Rangeley Lakes Region for the benefit of the community and future generations.
