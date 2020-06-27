PORTLAND — Those cards that claim to exempt the holder from the need to wear a face mask are fake, Maine’s U.S. attorney said Friday.
U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said members of the public are finding cards and other documents that bear the U.S. Department of Justice seal and claim to exempt individuals from face mask requirements. Those cards are fraudulent, Frank said.
The documents weren’t issued by the federal government, and the misuse of the DOJ seal is a federal crime, he said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine said the public should rely on the Americans with Disabilities Act website for ADA information issued by the justice department.
