AUBURN — Boston-based New Balance Foundation has made a second $50,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this latest round of funding, more than 60 nonprofit grantees recently received a total of $1.25 million in New Balance Foundation COVID-19 grants.

New Balance has three manufacturing facilities in Maine.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles