AUBURN — Boston-based New Balance Foundation has made a second $50,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this latest round of funding, more than 60 nonprofit grantees recently received a total of $1.25 million in New Balance Foundation COVID-19 grants.
New Balance has three manufacturing facilities in Maine.
