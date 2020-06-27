WINTHROP – Victor Anthony Caprara, 82, passed away peacefully at his home, in the presence of his loving family on June 24, 2020. For more than four decades, Vic and Carol worked alongside one another to support their family, and their community. With their sons, Christopher and Carl, they built a well-respected retail business, C.Caprara Food Service Equipment in East Winthrop. Vic was predeceased by his son, Christopher William Caprara; his brother, Francis Xavier Caprara; and his parents. Vic is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Carl Caprara and his wife Jodi, Victoria (Caprara) Scott and her husband William, Nicole Caprara; and daughter-in-law, Linda Caprara; grandchildren, Cayla Caprara; Ben, Jack and Hanna Caprara; Vincent, Vita and Rocco Scott; close relatives, and special friends. A private mass of Christian burial will be held for family at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winthrop. A celebration of Victor’s life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family and the full obituary may be seen on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com. Gifts of remembrance can be made toSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105-1942