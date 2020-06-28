Corley Sunday, 9, and her 6-year-old brother, Adin, play in the sprinkler at their home in Paris on June 23, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The tail end of swim lessons Thursday morning wrap up at Monmouth Beach where social distancing was enforced at the town beach. As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some classes and programs have been canceled or have limited spaces. For more information email: [email protected]Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Adriana Leavitt adjusts the mortarboard of classmate and friend Kasha Sullivan as they line up at Gray-New Gloucester High School in Gray for commencement exercises Friday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston tattoo artist Lewiston tattoo artist Nate Howard paints the tail section of the jet in Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Lewiston on Monday morning. He joins a squad of other volunteers who have restored the former Corsair fighter jet to what it looked like when it was in use during the Vietnam War era. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Vivian Peinado, left, and Penelope Hargreaves, both of Auburn, sail across Taylor Pond during the Kids Discover Sailing program at Taylor Pond Yacht Club in Auburn on June 25, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Owen Kennedy, right, plays fiddle with the Maine Folque Co-op at the gazebo at Thorncrag in Lewiston on Wednesday. The group was celebrating St. John-Baptiste Day in the open-air location. On the left are Cindy Larock and Don Cunningham. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Willa Mercier, left shows Lillyanna Johnson a “hilarious” strawberry at Chipman Farm U-pick Strawberries in Minot on Friday morning. The 5 years old girls came to the field with Mercier’s mother, not shown, for fun out of the house activity. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Allie Smith of New Beginnings paints a sandwich board for L/A Arts in Lewiston on Friday. Boards that were used to cover windows at New Beginnings’ Ann Geiger Center on College Street are being painted with messages of hope and placed in front of agencies around town. The window coverings were to prevent further vandalism after the drop-in center for youth was burglarized and vandalized this spring. Smith said L/A Arts donated the paint and brushes and asked that a New Beginnings youth paint a design. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo