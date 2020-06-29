AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty wrapped up its Give Where You Live giving campaign for 2019 with a donation to Trinity Jubilee Center for $1,800.

The donation will support the Trinity Jubilee Center’s Sponsor a Meal Project. The project invites people and businesses to “adopt a day” in the soup kitchen, providing more than 100 plates of food to the hungry and homeless. The center’s five programs serve more than 1,000 people every week.

