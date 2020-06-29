AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty wrapped up its Give Where You Live giving campaign for 2019 with a donation to Trinity Jubilee Center for $1,800.
The donation will support the Trinity Jubilee Center’s Sponsor a Meal Project. The project invites people and businesses to “adopt a day” in the soup kitchen, providing more than 100 plates of food to the hungry and homeless. The center’s five programs serve more than 1,000 people every week.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
New England Patriots
Patriots hope winning still in fashion for new Cam Newton
-
Sports
Wizards rule out John Wall returning this season
-
Sports
Baseball teams must adjust as they prepare to return
-
Local Sports
Auto racing: Preparation pays off for Jeff Taylor and Matt Mahar at Oxford Plains Speedway
-
News
Two men arrested in Woolwich medical pot store burglary