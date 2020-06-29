Arrests

Lewiston

• Dustin Miner, 34, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 7:53 p.m. Sunday at 136 Horton St.

• Alicia Mackerron, 29, of Gray, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:31 a.m. Monday at 190 Ash St.

• Dereck Bonaparte, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:39 a.m. Monday at 88 Bartlett St.

• Dahir Ibrahim, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 3:25 p.m. Monday at 138 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Andre R. Fontaine, 68, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Keith A. Brookes, 46, of North Yarmouth at 6:26 a.m. Thursday on Court Street. Fontaine’s 2014 Jeep and Brookes’ 2018 Ford were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Michael A. W. Bumby, 28, of Lewiston struck the side of a vehicle driven by Judith R. Morgan, 66, of Lewiston at 10:18 a.m. Thursday on Center Street. Bumby’s 2010 Hyundai received functional damage and the 2019 Lincoln driven by Morgan and owned by The Sign Store and Flag Center in Auburn received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by William L. Brown, 61, of Phippsburg rear-ended a vehicle driven by Chris M. Barcelou-Raymond, 44, of Auburn while Barcelou-Raymond was stopped in traffic at 4:52 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. The 2004 Chevrolet driven by Brown and owned by Christian Cantrell of Brunswick received functional damage and Barcelou-Raymond’s 2018 Honda was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kody J. Ouellette, 20, of Lewiston veered off the road and crashed into an embankment after Ouellette had a seizure and passed out behind the wheel at 8:45 p.m. Thursday on Lake Shore Drive. Ouellette’s 2006 Honda was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Maurisa A. Clavet, 17, of Lewiston backed into a large rock at 6:27 p.m. Friday on North River Road. Clavet’s 2012 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Rubie A. Hall, 25, of Auburn struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Charles D. Hydek, 61, of Acton while Hydek was stopped in traffic at 10:59 a.m. Saturday on Center Street. Hydek’s vehicle was pushed into a vehicle driven by Ellen M. S. Dolloff, 65, of Portland, whose vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle driven by Jimmy N. Thorne, 68, of Auburn. The 2019 Chevrolet driven by Hall and owned by Hertz Rental in Auburn and Dolloff’s 2008 Chrysler received functional damage. Hydek’s 2008 Toyota was towed and Thorne’s 2016 Subaru received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Christian B. Daigle, 23, of Gorham struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Kylee M. Jackson-Reeve, 21, of Jay at 8:31 p.m. Saturday on Center Street. Jackson-Reeve’s vehicle was pushed forward and struck a vehicle driven by Kody C. Moretto, 18, of Rumford while Moretto was stopped in traffic. Moretto’s vehicle was pushed into one driven by Samantha Male, 29, of Casco, who was stopped at a traffic light. The 2007 Pontiac driven by Daigle and owned by Tracey Daigle of Gorham was towed. The 2009 Ford driven by Jackson-Reeve and owned by Kerry Jackson of Jay and Moretto’s 2010 Volkswagen received minor damage. The 2009 Toyota driven by Samantha Male and owned by Deanna Stearns of Waterford received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Joshua Spence, 31, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Irma Kazadi, 36, of Lewiston while Kazadi was stopped in traffic at 11:44 a.m. Friday on Howe Street. Spence’s 2007 Dodge received functional damage and Kazadi’s 2014 GMC received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Michael J. Lariviere, 29, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Randy E. Caron, 31, of Lewiston while Caron was stopped in traffic at 6 p.m. Friday on Main Street. The 2010 Ford driven by Lariviere and owned by Ashley Ross of Poland received functional damage and Caron’s 2008 Ford received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jeffrey M. Hutchinson, 53, of Lewiston struck a mailbox at 8:20 a.m. Sunday on Martin Drive. Hutchinson’s 2009 Ford received functional damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: