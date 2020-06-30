The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases but no new deaths on Tuesday, one day before additional businesses prepare to reopen their doors.

Overall, the number of new coronavirus cases in Maine has been trending upward during the past week, although not by the large margins being seen in some other states. Including the 34 new cases reported Tuesday, Maine has averaged 37 additional cases of COVID-19 daily during the past week compared to an average of 25 cases per day for the week ending June 23.

The number of deaths with individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 held steady at 105 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

After accounting for those deaths and the 2,646 people who have recovered from the disease caused by the coronavirus, Maine had 502 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That is an increase of 11 from Monday and gives Maine a seven-day average of 475 active cases and a 14-day average of 470. That is just above the average of 465 active cases daily for the week ending June 23 and 509 for the week ending June 16.

On Wednesday, Maine will begin Stage 3 of the economic reopening plan developed by the administration of Gov. Janet Mills.

While most businesses in Maine are already operating at least at some capacity, the sectors allowed to reopen their doors on July 1 include movie theaters, performing arts venues, bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks and spas or skin-care establishments. The businesses will have to abide by industry-specific checklists of health and safety guidelines, including capacity limits for some businesses and use of personal protective equipment.

Maine has yet to experience the large spikes in new cases being seen in southern and western states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. But Maine CDC officials have said they are closely tracking and taking into consideration case trends elsewhere as they make recommendations on lifting or reimposing restrictions, including on the current testing or quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors to Maine.

