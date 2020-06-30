An inmate at the Cumberland County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the county sheriff’s office said late Monday night.

The inmate was arrested Saturday by Westbrook police on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, and sent to the jail’s medical unit after the staff learned that the person may have been exposed to the virus, said Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon in a news release. The inmate’s name was not released.

The inmate was tested and jail officials received the positive result Monday night. The inmate was being housed in a negative-pressure cell at the jail, Gagnon said. All of the jail’s inmates and employees are required to wear masks until further notice.

