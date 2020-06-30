FARMINGTON — Franklin Health Internal Medicine has hired Ryan Pelton, a licensed clinical social worker, to join its clinical staff to provide behavioral health services for patients.

Having clinical social workers alongside health care providers is an integrated model being used at all five Franklin Health primary care medical practices. Social workers deliver behavioral health services on the spot — rather than by referral — providing immediate assessment and diagnosis and brief solution-based therapy for patients of all ages. They also provide patient education and support and complete referrals to case management and other services as needed.

Pelton received his master’s degree in social work at the University of New England and his bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Maine at Farmington. Pelton has eight years experience providing outpatient therapy services.

