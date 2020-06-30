DEAR SUN SPOTS: I live at Roak Block and we have a wonderful garden this year. The water spigot is a good distance from the gardens and hand-carrying jugs of water would be so much easier if we had a wagon. If someone out there has a wagon they are no longer using, we would love to have it. Please call me at 440-4928 if you have one.

— Kathi, Auburn

ANSWER: Perhaps a child in Sun Spots Land has outgrown their red wagon and is willing to do a good deed by sending it along to a person in need. I do want to gently remind my readers that when you ask for an item, that you be prepared to offer compensation or a barter. Giving an item to someone for free is wonderful, but it’s not expected. Furthermore, if you have an item you want to sell or a service to advertise, please contact the classifieds.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I received a letter from Veilleux vs. Electricity Maine asking to reply with a claim form to receive a settlement due to Electricity Maine’s deceptive marketing practices. It says I must get the claim form mailed by Sept. 10. What do you know about this? It says I need to send the form in or opt out.

— Cliff, no town

ANSWER: Everything you want to know about this lawsuit can be found at http://www.veilleuxsettlement.com.The action involves claims arising from electricity rates charged by Electricity Maine.

For purposes of this settlement only, the court has conditionally certified a settlement class that is defined as all individual residential and small business consumers who purchased electric supply from Electricity Maine at any time from Jan. 1, 2011, through and including Nov. 30, 2019. The settlement will provide up to $14 million to pay claims to those residential and small-business customers who purchased electricity from Electricity Maine between Jan. 1, 2011, and Nov. 30, 2019.

If you want to be considered as a settlement class member and you do not opt out from the settlement, you will be bound by all orders and judgments of the court and also be legally bound by the settlement, including to the release of claims. This means that in exchange for being a settlement class member and being eligible for the benefits of the settlement, you will not be able to sue, continue to sue, or be part of any other lawsuit against Electricity Maine or any of the released persons involving the released claims.

You will not be responsible for any out-of-pocket costs or attorneys’ fees concerning this action if you stay in the settlement class.

Being part of the settlement class means that you agree to the terms of the settlement.

You can opt out from the settlement if you want to retain the right to sue the defendants separately for the released claims. If you do opt out, you cannot file a claim or objection to this settlement.

So if you want to be in line to claim a piece of the proceeds from this class action suit, send in the claim form. If you think you want to have the opportunity to file a claim later, opt out.

