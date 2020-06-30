FARMINGTON – Kathy Jo Wells, 59, of Jay, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sandy River Nursing Home with her family by her side following a long illness. She was born Oct. 11, 1960 in Farmington, the daughter of Louis Quirrion and Joanna (Hebert) Black. She was a 1978 graduate of Jay High School. On March 5, 1983 she married Gary Wells, her loving husband and caretaker. Kathy was a devoted mother and worked as a substitute teacher in the Jay school system. She enjoyed playing tennis, going to the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Gary Wells; her son Justin Wells and wife Kristin of Waltham, Mass.; sister Anna Quirrion and son Austin West both of Portland, her brother Louis Quirrion and wife Katy of Livermore and their children Madeline and Shawn; her mother-in-law, Celine Wells of Wilton, uncle and aunt, Ron and Debbie Stanley of Jay, and their son Erik Stanley and wife Amy of Lakeview, Mass. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews; cousins and special friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Brenda Crocker and Terri Quirrion; her grandmothers, Antoinette Quirrion and Inza Stanley; and nephew Christopher Crocker. The family would also like to thank everyone at Sandy River Nursing Home for their incredible support and care over the last seven years. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later date. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers,contributions maybe made to: Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter 383 US Route 1 Ste 2C Scarborough, ME 04074

