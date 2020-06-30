BUCKFIELD – Beverly J. Bennett, 91, of Buckfield unexpectedly passed away at her home on June 25, 2020.Born May 25, 1929 at the farmhouse where she grew up in Sumner, Maine, she was the daughter of James and Ida Gammon. She grew up with three sisters, Virginia Hanson, Ruth Tucker and Eleanor Hanson. She also had three half-brothers, Merle, Bun and Harold Gammon.She married Roland O. Bennett who frequently called her his “little girl of the valley,” on June 30, 1946. They had seven children and were married for 67 years until Roland’s passing.Beverly was a dedicated and loving wife, homemaker, mother, and grandmother as well as a tremendous cook. She managed the family logging business and served as the Treasurer for the East Sumner Congregational Church for many years. Community service was important to her as she was the first Selectwoman for the town of Buckfield. She was politicly active all her life. Beverly also served as a Schoolboard member for S.A.D. 39 and took pride as a 4H leader. Beverly had many passions. She loved to go to the local dances and enjoyed dancing with everyone while Roland played trumpet for the Parisien Orchestra. She loved spending time working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She looked forward to the return of her bluebirds each spring. Beverly was a professional photographer; she had her own studio and took incredible photographs her entire life. Harness racing was another one of her passions, she and Roland looked forward to watching horse races all over the state of Maine.She loved posting pictures from the days gone by to the present, telling stories about her day on social media. Beverly had boundless energy. She was an inspiration to many and will be profoundly missed by all that knew her.She was predeceased by her parents James and Ida Gammon; sisters Ruth Tucker and Eleanor Hanson, husband Roland Bennett; grandson Daniel Warren Bennett; and daughter-in-law Joann Bennett.She is survived by her children, Stephen Bennett (wife Judith), Daniel Bennett, Susan Bennett, Andrew Bennett, Edwin Bennett, Valerie Bennett, and Seth Bennett (wife Joni); 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service for Beverly will be announced at a later date.

