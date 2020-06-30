LEWISTON – Russell A. Fox, 75, of 54 Brooks Ave., Lewiston, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Born in Lewiston on Feb. 19, 1945, he was the son of Oscar L. and Fanita Proctor Fox.Educated in local schools, he was a graduate of Lewiston High School, Class of ’63, and later served in the Army Reserve for several years. Prior to retiring, Russell worked as a salesman in the hardware business for 52 years, first at Hall and Knight in Lewiston and later at Cook’s Hardware in Gray.On Brooks Avenue, he was known as the “neighborhood guy,” always ready to help out when his neighbors had a house project to tackle. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his grandchildren, whom he bragged about to anyone who would listen.A member of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, he is survived by his loving wife, the former Jacqueline Bechard of Lewiston; a daughter, Cheryl Fox Woodard and husband Jon of Greene, a son, Derek D. Fox of Lewiston, a stepson, Michael Laliberte and wife Kim of Falmouth; three brothers, Lawrence and wife Nancy, Gerald, and John and companion Carol, all of Lewiston, a sister, Janice and husband Sidney Damstra of Concord, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Alexandria and Cameron Woodard, and Isaac Laliberte. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Ronald Fox, a sister, Sandra Goodwin, and his first wife, Lorraine LaRochelle Groves.Russell’s family would like to thank Dr. Michael Parker and the staff of Androscoggin Hospice, especially his nurse, Shanna Teague.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home. Donations and condolences at http://www.albert-burpee.com. Donations may be made in his memory to: Androscoggin HomeHealthcareand Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

