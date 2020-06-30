RUMFORD – Ruth K. Gill, 90, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, at the Rumford Community Home where she resided for almost two years with her best friend and beloved husband, Robert C. Gill. Ruth, commonly known as Midge among family and friends, was born on May 2, 1930, in Weld. She was the daughter of the late Laurin and Oressa Kaulback. She attended and graduated from Stephens High School, Rumford in 1948. On Sept. 2, 1950, Ruth married the love of her life, Robert C. Gill at the Mexico First Baptist Church, in Mexico, Maine. This coming September they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together. Ruth and Bob moved into the Virginia section of Rumford, where they shared a life together. She was a lifelong, devout member of the First Baptist Church in Rumford and actively participated in church affairs, the choir, and taught Sunday School to children of all ages for many years. Ruth also worked in the school cafeteria at Virginia Elementary School for 23 years. In her free time, she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, word jumbles, playing cards, and numerous knitting projects. She and her husband liked taking walks in the neighborhood, tried alpine skiing for a few years, and occasionally Ruth could be seen riding a moped on the streets near her home. In their retirement years, Midge and Bob enjoyed traveling and touring around the United States, Canada, and even England. They also made many long-distance road trips to visit family and were always there to help out in every way possible. When at home, they loved their daily visits to McDonald’s and always looked forward to meeting up with friends and keeping abreast of the latest news. Ruth was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, N.E. Patriots, and the N.E. Revolution soccer team as well. Family was very important to Ruth. Her greatest joys in life were being a loving wife to her husband, a caring mother to her two children, a wonderful “Gram” to her three grandchildren, and later to her three beautiful great-grandchildren as well. She was extremely proud of each and every one of them. Ruth is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert C. Gill, resident of Rumford Community Home; daughter, Debra J. Goodrich and husband Terry of Windsor, Mass., son, Douglas R. Gill and wife Carol of Brantingham, N.Y.; grandsons, Jarod Goodrich and wife Cyndi of Lenox of Massachusetts, Trevor Goodrich and wife Zhuhua of Wellesley, Mass., Adam Gill of Stockholm, Sweden; great-granddaughter Riley, and two great-grandsons Caiden and Mason. Another great-granddaughter is soon to be born.Ruth was the 6th of seven children born in her family. She is survived by her sisters Ruby Greenwood of Newport, Vt. and Gladys Gilbert of Rumford. She is also survived by sister-in-law Marion Wyman of Smithville, sister-in-law Jean Worthley, resident at Rumford Community Home; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased siblings include Geneva Theriault, Madeline Duguay, Phyllis Richards, and Laurin (Ted) Kaulback. All previously lived in the Rumford/Mexico area.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.comPer Ruth’s request, a small graveside service will be held at the Demerritt Cemetery in Peru, Maine on Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 in the afternoon. Due to current Covid guidelines, people attending are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing of six feet. Arrangements are under the direction of MEADER AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, ME 04276In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth’s name to:Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave,Lewiston, ME 04240 or:Rumford Community Home/Social Activity Fund 11 John F Kennedy Ln.Rumford, ME 0427

