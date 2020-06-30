AUBURN – William “Bud” Burlingame Lewis was born at home in Portland on Feb. 19, 1919, during the Spanish flu epidemic and died at home on June 24, 2020, at Schooner Estates in Auburn during the Coronavirus pandemic.The son of Henry Lewis and Ella (Burlingame) Lewis, he began school in Portland, graduated from St Marks School in Southborough, Mass., and in 1941, he graduated from Yale University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.When he was a junior in college, and his aerodynamics professor asked for a volunteer to be an intern at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft; his was the only hand that went up. That opportunity led to full time employment after graduation in a position that was vital to US defense during World War II. He was the chief tester for the Wasp Major engine, the largest piston engine ever built.He met and married Joyce Murphy during his years in Connecticut. Soon after the birth of their first son, the young family moved to Auburn in 1949. Bud began work at Bates Manufacturing Co. in Lewiston and a daughter was born. During a Bates job relocation for several years in Augusta, a second son completed the family. With a return to Auburn, Bud became Bates’ Chief Engineer and spent his entire career with the textile mill continuing as a consultant into his 80’s. Though he identified as an engineer with a pragmatic mind, he was a family man who enjoyed being at home on Maple Hill in the house he owned for 60 years. When the children were in school, skiing was a winter family activity. In the summer, swimming at the outlet in East Auburn was a delight. He served as commodore of the Taylor Pond Yacht Club, on the building committee of Edward Little High School and as chairman of Auburn’s planning board. He was a delegate to Republican conventions when his wife was a representative to the Maine House of Representatives. He was a licensed Professional Engineer. He was director of the Calais Water Power Company and The Kennebec Water Power Company. He had a lifelong interest in cars which included sending a letter as a boy to the newspaper editor saying that 12-year-olds should be allowed to have licenses. He was still driving locally shortly after his 101st birthday! He was predeceased by his parents, brother, wife, a son-in-law and a grandson. He is survived by his children, Henry Lewis II (Jackie) of Nashotah, Wisc., Harriet Robinson of Otisfield, and Edward Lewis (Sue), of Worthington, Mass.; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A private graveside Anglican service will be held on July 3 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn, 217 Turner St. http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comThose wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to:Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice