We’re officially in the suffrage centennial! One hundred years ago, after decades of perseverance, American women were finally given the right to vote.

But it almost didn’t happen.

Maine author, Emmy winner and former WMTW-TV anchor Elisa Boxer has just released a children’s book that tells the little-known story of the mother who saved suffrage: “The Voice That Won the Vote: How One Woman’s Words Made History,” illustrated by award-winning artist Vivien Mildenberger.

School Library Journal calls the book “A most suitable lesson for our time,” and Booklist says “Boxer’s writing makes this moment in history come alive.”

The book recounts the story of Febb Burn, whose lawmaker son was the swing vote for suffrage in Tennessee in 1920. When it looked like suffrage wasn’t going to pass, Febb penned an urgent letter to her son, encouraging him to “vote for suffrage and don’t forget to be a good boy.”

Boxer says as a journalist, she’s always been drawn to stories of unsung heroes. “Febb Burn was someone who dared to express her voice at a time when most of society told women to keep their opinions to themselves,” Boxer says. “Her courage led to one of the nation’s biggest wins for women’s rights. I hope this book helps children realize just how much their voices matter.”

Signed copies of “The Voice That Won the Vote: How One Woman’s Words Made History” are available from Print: A Bookstore, at https://www.printbookstore.com/boxer.

More information can be found on the author’s website: http://elisaboxer.com

