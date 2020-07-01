The Maine Freedom of Access Act is intended to open the government of Maine by guaranteeing access to the “public records” and “public proceedings” of state and local government bodies and agencies, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

A fundamental purpose of the Freedom of Access Act is to ensure deliberations and actions of public bodies are conducted openly.

The law does not prohibit communications outside of public proceedings between members of a public body unless those communications are used to defeat the purpose of law.