As of June 24, 2020, only 53.2% of Maine households had completed the 2020 census, ranking Maine 48th among the 50 states. Only New Mexico at 50.6% and Alaska at 47.5% have a lower percentage. The current national average is 61.7%.

There are important reasons for Maine people to complete the 2020 census. Results will determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. Census data will also be used to determine congressional and state legislative districts. Closer to home, information provided by the census will be used to allocate billions of dollars in federal funding throughout the country.

It is important for all Maine households to complete the 2020 census as soon as possible by going to 2020census.gov. Remember, if we as a state want to receive a piece of the federal funding pie, then we must get a seat at the table by completing the 2020 census. Doing anything less and we will only be able to receive the crumbs.

Ron Jacques, Lewiston