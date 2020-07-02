This is the tale of Topper who is a, ” Now you see him, now you don’t.” cat. That means that he is visible when you enter the room, but if he is approached by someone he doesn’t know he’s gone.

Topper is a three and a half year old cat that is uncomfortable around new people. He can be touched and appreciates being talked to in a soft voice. Loud noises scare him. He gets nervous around children especially when they are around his tail.

The best situation for Topper is to live in an adult household with people that appreciate a quiet cat and know that a tail is a cat’s treasure.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

