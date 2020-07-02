GREENE — A late-night fire Wednesday destroyed a day care center at 301 Sawyer Road, officials said.

Fire Chief John Soucy said a passerby called 911 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report the blaze. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully involved, he said.

No one was in the building at the time and no firefighters were injured, Soucy said.

Stepping Stones Early Learning Center Inc. is owned by Todd and Amanda Leclerc, who live locally, Soucy said.

According to town assessor’s record, the building was valued at about $300,000. Soucy said he believed it was insured.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, which investigated the fire, said the cause and area of origin are undetermined because of the extensive damage, Soucy said.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. “But now you pick up the pieces and you move on.”

A post on the day care’s Facebook page read: “I am at a loss of words right now, but to all of our parents please know we will find a temporary location for our families. We have two people who have locations that have reached out to us for possible temporary locations while we rebuild, and we will rebuild and will continue to be there for our families for years to come. We love you. We will continue to update you and pray that after next week we will have a temporary plan in place. ~Miss Mandi”

The town’s volunteer fire department was assisted by firefighters from Leeds, Monmouth, Sabattus, Turner and Wales.

