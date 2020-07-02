Tabbouleh

A Healthy refreshing dish to use up a lot of that mint you’ve got growing all over the place! Feel free to use other whole grains like barley, quinoa or farro in place of the bulgur.

INGREDIENTS for 4 servings:

  • ½ cup bulgur
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half or 2 medium tomatoes chopped
  • 1 cucumber , diced
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 large bunch of parsley, stems removed and finely chopped
  • 1 cup mint leaves, stems removed and finely chopped
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • Ground pepper

Directions:

  1. Place bulgur in a small bowl and cover with boiling water by 1″. Let sit until bulgur is soft and tender, 20–30 minutes.
  2. Add the bulgur to a medium bowl with all the other ingredients.
  3. Toss once more and serve immediately.

