Tabbouleh

A Healthy refreshing dish to use up a lot of that mint you’ve got growing all over the place! Feel free to use other whole grains like barley, quinoa or farro in place of the bulgur.

INGREDIENTS for 4 servings:

½ cup bulgur

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half or 2 medium tomatoes chopped

1 cucumber , diced

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

1 large bunch of parsley, stems removed and finely chopped

1 cup mint leaves, stems removed and finely chopped

4 scallions, thinly sliced

6 tablespoons olive oil

Ground pepper

Directions:

Place bulgur in a small bowl and cover with boiling water by 1″. Let sit until bulgur is soft and tender, 20–30 minutes. Add the bulgur to a medium bowl with all the other ingredients. Toss once more and serve immediately.

