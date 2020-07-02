Landtrust looks to secure more scenic land

REGION — The Mahoosuc Land Trust and The Conservation Fund announced the “Shelburne Riverlands Project,” last week, which will protect 853 acres of land located on along an 8.7 mile part of Androscoggin River.

If fundraising is successful, the purchase will ensure that the stretch of river remains a quiet and peaceful place for anglers, kayakers, canoers and outdoor goers alike to enjoy.

The expected purchase will also protect 14 miles of river shoreline, along with an additional four miles of inland stream frontage.

The project will also include 12 mainland parcels and 22 islands.

The section of river runs from Shelburne, N.H. to the state line in Gilead.

All the land in the project will be open for quiet recreation and three mainland parcels allow for extensive trail building to occur.

The Shelburne Trails Club, already heavily involved in the community, plans to aid the MLT with trail development and eventual maintenance, after fundraising is finished and the property is officially acquired.

“I have lived in Shelburne for 58 years and I treasure the beauty of the Androscoggin Valley. The Riverlands project ensures that future generations can experience the same river that I have known,” Stan Judge said. Judge serves on the Shelburne selectboard and the town’s conservation commission.