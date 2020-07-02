Immediate financial relief from the federal government is needed to stabilize Maine’s economy through a persistent and severe recession, an economic recovery panel warned Gov. Janet Mills this week.

In a letter to the governor, leaders of the Maine Economic Recovery Committee warned that the looming expiration of federal relief programs for businesses and workers “represents an economic cliff for our state, and nation, for which there is no modern precedent or forecast.”

Mills established the committee to advise her on stabilizing and growing the state’s economy, which has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Its leaders said emergency federal funding provided thus far to Maine, its businesses and residents represents only a fraction of what’s needed to keep the state economy stable until a post-pandemic recovery can commence.

“Unless further stimulus emerges at the federal level, the effect on our state’s people and businesses will be devastating,” wrote committee co-chairs Laurie Lachance, a former state economist and president of Thomas College, and Josh Broder, CEO of technology firm Tilson in Portland.

The 39-member committee has been meeting since April and is set to deliver initial recommendations to the governor next week. But the urgency of the crisis facing the state meant that some recommendations could not wait that long, Lachance and Broder said.

Specifically, communities of color and service industry workers struggling with inequity before the COVID-19 pandemic are at even greater risk and need foremost consideration for public support, the co-chairs said.

“It is urgent that the state of Maine implement vital, equitable measures to support the health, safety and economic security of Maine people and businesses, as soon as possible,” they wrote.

The committee leaders urged Gov. Mills to rapidly deploy part of the $1.25 billion in federal assistance granted to the state through the CARES Act in March. Maine already has committed $270 million to refund the trust that pays unemployment benefits, a move the committee endorsed.

But it also suggested allocating $300 million for grants to businesses that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic but are otherwise sustainable when it subsides, a program similar to what New Hampshire has enacted. The program should start in July and disburse funds by the end of August, the committee recommended.

Emergency loans are not the right solution at this time because businesses are wary of taking on debt that could impact existing arrangements with banks and reduce access to other credit, the committee said.

“For many Maine businesses and organizations unable to access current support programs, or whose needs are not greater than what they have received to date, an economic relief program from the state is a matter of survival,” it said.

Allocating significant funds to reopen Maine’s primary schools for in-person instruction this fall is another urgent recommendation from the committee. It said the state should prioritize developing clear, evidence-based reopening guidelines, providing protective equipment and cleaning supplies, more staff and classroom space, additional means of transportation and programs to protect vulnerable teachers and staff.

“As well as a precondition to economic stability, the safe resumption of in-person instruction in Maine’s (prekindergarten through 12th grade) schools is foundational for the safety and well-being of all children in Maine, and an essential measure to allow families and employers to plan for the future,” the committee said.

The Department of Education this week said the cost to reopen Maine schools in the fall would exceed $300 million. The committee asked the department to further solidify that projection, noting that a recently released school opening plan from Massachusetts, when applied to Maine, would cost $40.5 million.

It further said the state should strengthen support for childcare and publicly endorse clear guidelines for reopening higher education. The committee also reiterated a previous recommendation that Maine quickly allocate funding to expand broadband internet infrastructure in parts of the state that lack adequate service.

