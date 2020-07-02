NORWAY — During its June 16 meeting, Norway Grange #45 presented Membership Certificates from the Maine State Grange and National Grange. Recipients included Ethel Lacourse, Eleanor Austin and Morris Tucker 75 year members, George Rice, 60 year member, and Carol Rice, Linda Allen and Linda Jack, 55 year members.

Also during the meeting, Berdina Whittemore, Sylvia Grover, Scott Johnson, Katherine Bessey, Pat Ingersoll, and Holly & Jeff Stuhr were welcomed as the Grange’s newest members.

Norway Grange #45, Patrons of Husbandry, was established on October 24, 1874. As a historical note the Grange Hall was also used as an infirmary during the 1918 flu pandemic as the town had no hospital. Today, in addition to its fraternal and agricultural roots, the Grange serves the local surrounding communities as the venue for annual, monthly and weekly events. The Free Saturday Breakfast Buffet and Free Fun Friday gatherings for both youngsters and adults are hosted by The Table Bolster’s Mills United Methodist Church, the Grange and friends. Twice annually, a clothing give-away, known as the 3Cs (Clothing, Cookies & Coffee) is another cooperative effort of The Table and the Grange. Theatrical performances are also presented by OHMPAA at the Grange Hall on Whitman Street. All activities and more, will resume in full force once the Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.

More recently, the Grange has teamed with the Cooperative Development Institute to offer community programs in sustainable local agriculture. Watch for announcements of starting dates and times.

Future events at the Grange will include a Mitten Making Event, Ticket Auction, and Public Suppers. The Grange is now accepting donations of new items for Christmas gifts for distribution to the less fortunate. Be a supporter of your local Grange, help us to help others!

Norway Grange #45 is always looking for new members. If you would like more information on becoming a member or making a financial contribution to one of the programs contact Christine Hebert at 207-743-5277.

