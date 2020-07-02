LEWISTON – Elaine T. Davis, 92, passed away on June 25, 2020. Elaine was born July 15, 1927, in Lewiston to Amedee and Antoinette Desjardins Dutil. Elaine lived at the family homestead for most of her life in Lewiston, attended local schools and was a member of Holy Cross Parish. Elaine worked for many years at Liggetts Drug Store, Knapp Shoe, and later for the Lewiston School Lunch Program prior to her retirement in 1989. Elaine is survived by her son Michael and daughter-in-law Dorna Davis of Leeds; son Tom and daughter-in-law Betty-Ann Davis of Winslow; daughter Doreen Venizia of Woodbridge, Va. Grandchildren: Lindsay Tierney and her husband Eddie of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; Keith Davis and his wife Tyla and son Bryce of Poland, Maine; Griffin Davis of Madison, Wisconsin, Viktoria Zeraidi and her husband Issam of Moscow, Russia, Katelyn Edwards and Matthew Edwards of Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her loving husband Norman; her parents; two brothers Robert Dutil and Armand Dutil and two sisters Donatienne Brunelle and Armande Beaulieu; son-in-law, Jim Venizia; and two grandsons, Christopher Davis and Cody Davis. Services will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston. Please visits http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Elaine’s family.

