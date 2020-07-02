LEWISTON – Marcel E. Moore, 95, of Lewiston, ME, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, with his daughter Theresa by his side.Marcel was born in 1924, in Lewiston ME, to his parents, Regina Perrault and Joseph Moore. Marcel joined the Army’s 85th Infantry Division and fought on the front lines during the Italian Campaign in World War II. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star and many other medals. In 1947, he married the love of his life, Theresa Soucy of Concord NH, and settled in Lewiston for a long, happy, and active life. They were married for 69 years. Marcel and Terry loved living in Lewiston and were very proud of the city. They were life-long members of Holy Cross church. They were very active in the community, and through their generosity, supported many local organizations and causes.He started his career in automotive sales with Oakdale Auto, before eventually starting his own car dealership, Marcel Motors. Career entrepreneurs, Marcel and his wife owned and operated Marcel Motors, a Dodge, Chrysler, Renault and Jeep dealer on Lisbon St. for 20 years. Marcel was well known for his TV commercials and noted for the phrase “We Talk Turkey!” They were also partial owners of the first Maine Nordiques NAHL hockey team in the 1970s. After retiring from the car business, Marcel and Terry built and owned Moore Self Storage on Lisbon St. for 22 years, and continued to own and operate commercial real estate properties in Lewiston.Marcel was a long-standing member of the Elks and Knights of Columbus. He loved to golf with his regular foursome at Martindale, well into his eighties. He also loved to watch documentaries and read books on World War II. Marcel and Theresa maintained a large group of close friends that spent time with them in Lewiston, and winter months in Daytona Beach, FL. They traveled extensively to Europe, the Caribbean and to Canada to visit friends and family. Marcel loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Marcel was predeceased by his wife Theresa, his son, Philip and by all of his siblings; Jerry, Joe, Ray, Margella Quimby and Jeannette Hatch. He is survived by his children Dennis and his wife Christine of Auburn, ME; David of Lewiston; France Mann of Portland, ME; and Theresa and her husband Tony Pare of Scituate, MA. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rev. Dan Goulet of Fort Drum, NY; Tom Rivard of London, UK; Jessica and her husband Adam Bean of Portland; Michelle and her husband Zachary Black of South Portland; Matthew and his wife Molly Pare of Natick, MA; Courtney Pare of Nashville, TN, Brigitte Pare of Watertown, MA; and Alex Mann of Glen Falls, NY. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren Blake, Travis, Margo and Simon, and by many relatives in Canada.The family wishes to thank Interim Healthcare, the VA, and Androscoggin Home Care for their support, which enabled Marcel to spend his last years at home. A special thank you to Lisa, Karen, Linda, and Kathy.A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Marcel’s life will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday July 11, at Holy Cross Church, followed by military honors and committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery.Visitation will be held Friday July 10, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway Lewiston. Please note Maine CDC policies allow no more than 50 people at either the church or funeral homeCondolences and sharing of memories to the Moore family may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.Memorial donations may be made online at http://www.hopeforthewarriors.org.

« Previous