LEWISTON — Below are SeniorsPlus Education Center’s online offerings for July:

ONLINE CLASSES

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date: Tuesday, July 14 OR July 28

Time: 10:00-10:30AM

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join us for a 30-minute class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or hand held devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Medicare Made Simple

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 2:30-4:30PM

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Telehealth & What You Need to Know

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 10:00-11:30AM

Instructor: Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom

Interested in learning more about Telehealth in light of the current pandemic? If so, join Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice for discussion on their new Telehealth Program and how the new platform can deliver for you!

Trivia

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 2:00-3:00PM

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Love Trivia? Looking for something to do? Come join SeniorsPlus for trivia hour!

Journalism, Truth and Healthy Communities

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 2:00-3:00PM

Instructor: Judy Meyer, Executive Editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and the Morning Sentinel

Join Judy for her presentation – she’ll discuss the importance of newspapers and our evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.

What Matters Most

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 1:00-2:30PM

Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom

Join us as we discuss decisions regarding advanced directives, power of attorney questions, and determining what matters most during these challenging times. We will explain what an advanced directive is, where it should be kept, and how to share your wishes with your family.

GROUPS & EXERCISE

Coffee & Comfort – Bereavement Support Group

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 3:00-4:30PM

Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom or Telephone

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Caregiver Support Groups – NEW SCHEDULE BELOW!

Dates & Times:

Monday, July 6 from 5:30-7:30PM

Thursday, July 30 from 8:30-10:00AM

Location: Zoom or Telephonic

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Total Strength & Balance

Dates & Times:

Mondays 11:15-12:00PM OR 12:15-1:00PM

Wednesdays 11:30-12:15PM

Fridays 11:30-12:10PM OR 12:30-1:10PM

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Location: Facebook

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. As always be sure to check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are held online until the CDC lifts restrictions. To register or for more information, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga on Zoom

Date: Fridays

No class July 3, 10, & 31

Time: 8:45-9:45AM

Instructor: Mary Bishop, Certified Yoga Instructor

Location: Zoom

Cost: no fee at this time

Must-haves: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on non-slip surface

Join Mary in this Zoom class that is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME

HL4ME has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops!

Tai Chi for Health & Balance

Date: workshop series will meet twice weekly for 8 weeks

Time: 1 hour per session/class

Location: Zoom

Cost: no fee at this time

Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health, and one’s ability to do things. It is a slow exercise. It is easy to learn and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. It helps people to relax and feel better.

Workshops are limited to 10 participants.

Better Health NOW!

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Better Health NOW is a self-guided, evidence-based program similar to our Living Well in-person workshop. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance, appropriate use of medications, and nutrition. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health NOW Toolkit in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Diabetes

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Similar to Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Topics include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Diabetes toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Chronic Pain

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Similar to Better Health NOW and Better Health with Diabetes, Better Health with Chronic Pain is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, pacing activity and rest, and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Living Well Workshops through Zoom

Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks

Time: will vary (approximately 2 hours per class)

Location: Zoom

Cost: FREE

Now offering Living Well with Chronic Pain, Living Well with Diabetes, and Living Well for Better Health workshops through Zoom! Each workshop will cover a series of topics, some overlapping and some specific to the chronic condition of the workshop. If you’re looking for help with managing your chronic conditions and would like to connect with others, these programs are for you!

REGISTRATION: To register for our Online Education Center offerings, please email us at [email protected] or call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010. If you’d like to learn more or register for our Healthy Living for ME (HL4ME) workshops, please visit www.healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036, or email [email protected] to get started today!

