LEWISTON — Below are SeniorsPlus Education Center’s online offerings for July:
ONLINE CLASSES
Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected
Date: Tuesday, July 14 OR July 28
Time: 10:00-10:30AM
Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff
Location: Zoom
Join us for a 30-minute class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or hand held devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.
Medicare Made Simple
Date: Thursday, July 16
Time: 2:30-4:30PM
Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff
Location: Zoom
Join this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.
Telehealth & What You Need to Know
Date: Tuesday, July 21
Time: 10:00-11:30AM
Instructor: Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice Staff
Location: Zoom
Interested in learning more about Telehealth in light of the current pandemic? If so, join Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice for discussion on their new Telehealth Program and how the new platform can deliver for you!
Trivia
Date: Thursday, July 23
Time: 2:00-3:00PM
Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff
Location: Zoom
Love Trivia? Looking for something to do? Come join SeniorsPlus for trivia hour!
Journalism, Truth and Healthy Communities
Date: Thursday, July 23
Time: 2:00-3:00PM
Instructor: Judy Meyer, Executive Editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and the Morning Sentinel
Join Judy for her presentation – she’ll discuss the importance of newspapers and our evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.
What Matters Most
Date: Tuesday, July 28
Time: 1:00-2:30PM
Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff
Location: Zoom
Join us as we discuss decisions regarding advanced directives, power of attorney questions, and determining what matters most during these challenging times. We will explain what an advanced directive is, where it should be kept, and how to share your wishes with your family.
GROUPS & EXERCISE
Coffee & Comfort – Bereavement Support Group
Date: Monday, July 6
Time: 3:00-4:30PM
Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff
Location: Zoom or Telephone
Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.
Caregiver Support Groups – NEW SCHEDULE BELOW!
Dates & Times:
Monday, July 6 from 5:30-7:30PM
Thursday, July 30 from 8:30-10:00AM
Location: Zoom or Telephonic
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.
Total Strength & Balance
Dates & Times:
Mondays 11:15-12:00PM OR 12:15-1:00PM
Wednesdays 11:30-12:15PM
Fridays 11:30-12:10PM OR 12:30-1:10PM
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Location: Facebook
Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. As always be sure to check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are held online until the CDC lifts restrictions. To register or for more information, call Linn at 523-9055.
Chair Yoga on Zoom
Date: Fridays
No class July 3, 10, & 31
Time: 8:45-9:45AM
Instructor: Mary Bishop, Certified Yoga Instructor
Location: Zoom
Cost: no fee at this time
Must-haves: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on non-slip surface
Join Mary in this Zoom class that is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.
HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME
HL4ME has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops!
Tai Chi for Health & Balance
Date: workshop series will meet twice weekly for 8 weeks
Time: 1 hour per session/class
Location: Zoom
Cost: no fee at this time
Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health, and one’s ability to do things. It is a slow exercise. It is easy to learn and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. It helps people to relax and feel better.
Workshops are limited to 10 participants.
Better Health NOW!
Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks
Time: will vary
Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom
Cost: FREE
Better Health NOW is a self-guided, evidence-based program similar to our Living Well in-person workshop. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance, appropriate use of medications, and nutrition. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health NOW Toolkit in the mail prior to starting the workshop.
Better Health with Diabetes
Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks
Time: will vary
Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom
Cost: FREE
Similar to Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Topics include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Diabetes toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.
Better Health with Chronic Pain
Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks
Time: will vary
Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom
Cost: FREE
Similar to Better Health NOW and Better Health with Diabetes, Better Health with Chronic Pain is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, pacing activity and rest, and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.
Living Well Workshops through Zoom
Date: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks
Time: will vary (approximately 2 hours per class)
Location: Zoom
Cost: FREE
Now offering Living Well with Chronic Pain, Living Well with Diabetes, and Living Well for Better Health workshops through Zoom! Each workshop will cover a series of topics, some overlapping and some specific to the chronic condition of the workshop. If you’re looking for help with managing your chronic conditions and would like to connect with others, these programs are for you!
REGISTRATION: To register for our Online Education Center offerings, please email us at [email protected] or call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010. If you’d like to learn more or register for our Healthy Living for ME (HL4ME) workshops, please visit www.healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036, or email [email protected] to get started today!
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
Buckfield Junior/Senior High School lists honor rolls
-
Advertiser Democrat
Summer fundraising campaigns not as fun this year
-
Advertiser Democrat
Western Maine trails boosted by $87K in grants
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford artist makes signs of the times
-
The Bethel Citizen
Landtrust looks to secure more scenic land