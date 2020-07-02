DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you for being such a big supporter of public libraries. A book sale like no other is going on at the Turner Public Library. In March, as implications of COVID-19 became clear, we realized we wouldn’t be able to hold our Annual Book Sale in the usual fashion.

We couldn’t consider canceling such a popular event so it was time to get creative. We are selling Books by the Bag, with our staff and volunteers doing the browsing. Customers can order bags based on preferences (genre, author, age ranges) or look through special sets online. They can make selections on our website, turnerpubliclibrary.org, by calling the library at 225-2030, or by emailing [email protected] We will deliver the bags curbside during our regular hours. Most bags will be priced at $5. Specialty sets, featured on our website are priced separately. Payment may be made by PayPal or by cash at pickup. Prepacked bags are also available at Food City in Northland Plaza on Route 4 in Turner.

Our Annual Book Sale has, for many years, been an important fundraiser for our library, and we have long considered it a “friend-raiser”, too. We are grateful for your continued support.

ANSWER: I am mightily impressed and hope other libraries take hold of this idea and run with it!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The new bell tower at Auburn Anniversary Park is amazing. I had heard about the brick donation but did not act. I am now very interested in donating a couple of bricks. Can you please give me information on who to contact.

ANSWER: You can order a brick(s) at auburnmaine.gov. There’s a form on the website to fill out and there is an opportunity to preview your brick before it’s made. According to the website, this project commemorates Auburn’s sesquicentennial celebration and allows community members the chance to leave their mark with personalized bricks. The bricks will be laid in the walking paths of Auburn Anniversary Park, formerly known as Little Andy or Little Androscoggin Park in New Auburn. They will be installed near the new 40-foot bell tower that is the home for Auburn’s treasured and historic Bells of St. Louis. When you make a $100 donation, a 4- by 8-inch brick with an inscription of your choosing (within guidelines) will be added to the project.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Saturday, June 6, someone driving a gray pickup truck traveling toward Wayne on Route 133 in East Livermore lost a chain saw from the back of the truck. Hopefully, this person will see this note and call 320-3780 to identify the chain saw.

ANSWER: This note was originally published in Sun Spots on June 23, but I’m publishing again because this version has more detail.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lisbon will hold its Christmas Fair on Nov. 21. There will be tables for folks who are interested in selling their Christmas crafts. Additionally, there will be food for purchase, raffles and lots of fun for all. If anyone is interested in renting a table, donating items, food or their time or needs more information please contact Sylvia at 783-6913.

