NORWAY — Trail systems around three western Maine communities have been awarded grants to increase access and develop wayfinding systems. The grants were announced by the Northern Forest Center of Concord, New Hampshire. A total of 10 towns and organizations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will receive financial support for outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust was granted $30,000 to implement a strategic wayfinding project at its four regional gateways and through its 36 miles of trails and build a new in-town trail between Rangeley’s Lakeside Park and the Rangeley Public Library.

The wayfinding project will primarily focus on creating consistent signage for trail users to navigate the system to local recreation non-commercial attractions like local museums and points of interest.

“Wayfinding is a fairly new term in recreational planning,” said David Miller, Executive Director for The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. “It refers to a series of signs to connect people to their environment through well-marked trails.

“The Trust is acting as a fiscal agent for this grant. We are coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation and the Rangeley Scenic Byway Wayfinding Council, a community group of business and resident stakeholders, to develop signage and rewrite the area’s corridor management plan.”

The plan includes a mission to protect quality and clarity of the waterways surrounding Rangeley, including Rangeley Lake, Upper and Lower Richardson Lakes, Mooselookmeguntic Lake, Cupsuptic Lake, and surrounding watersheds the Kennebago, Magalloway and Rapid Rivers.

“The Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation and Maine Office of Tourism have been key partners to developing the project to this point,” said Miller. “Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved more than 14,000 acres in the region for public access and the wayfinding system will be critical to keeping access safe and education.”

Miller notes that even though overall tourism is down in Maine, activity is up throughout Rangeley’s recreational areas.

“We have 60-80 volunteers who monitor our lakes and a seasonal ‘River Ambassador’ to interact with people along the Rapid and Magalloway Rivers about maintaining water quality,” he said. “Already in June our boat inspectors have removed invasive plants from eight boats before they launched in our waters. That’s more than we saw all of last year.

“There is more activity on the trails, we’re seeing more women out fishing on the water. Outdoor recreation is growing.”

Over in Bethel Mahoosuc Pathways received a $30,000 grant to build a trail connector between the Bethel Pathway with the Valentine Farm Conservation Center. The Bethel Pathway already connects several public facilities, including a skate park, playground, picnic area, and boat. It also accesses several related businesses in town.

“This grant enables us to get closer to our goal of connecting Bethel to Sunday River north or Bethel and south to Mt. Abraham through a network or recreational trails,” said Gabe Perkins, Executive Director of Mahoosic Pathways. “Our organization acts as a conduit between landowners, businesses, private interests and recreation enthusiasts all in pursuit of that vision.”

Perkins said that eventually the trail network will connect to the Bethel Community Forest, a 1,000 acre preserve two miles from the center of town.

Mahoosic Pathways will also use the grant to create its own wayfinding system within the Bethel community’s public lands.

A $21,000 grant has been awarded to the Western Foothills Land Trust in Norway to link the Nordic trail system of the Roberts Farm Preserve with downtown Norway.

“We have been doing private fundraising for the last three years for this project,” said WFHLT Executive Director Lee Dassler. “In 2019 we added a 1 kilometer section and just this week completed another three-quarters of a kilometer. The grant from the Northern Forest Center will allow us to build another kilometer section to create a loop.”

Dassler said the 20 kilometers of trails already at Roberts Farm are challenging terrain for skiing and snowshoeing and that the new system leading to town is more level and a nice compliment to serving different skill levels. Ironically, the new trail is inspired by Nordic trails that wind through Scandinavian countries in Europe.

“In the winter of 2018-2019 more than 3,000 skiers and snowshoers enjoyed the 20k trail system at Roberts Farm,” Dassler said. “Those visitors frequent Norway village’s restaurants, shops, and services while in town, and this trail will connect them directly to it, similar to the way they do it in the other Norway.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: