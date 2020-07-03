FARMINGTON — Voters going to the polls on Tuesday, July 14, will fill five local positions, all of which are uncontested.

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 127 Middle Street.

“We will be following the guidelines provided by the state (for COVID-19) on how many people can be in the polling area,” Town Clerk Leanne Dickey said.

Selectmen Stephan Bunker and Scott Landry are seeking reelection to the three-year terms they currently hold.

Regional School Unit 9 director Tami Labul is not running. Scott Erb is looking to fill the three year position.

Kirk Doyle was appointed interim director by the Farmington Board of Selectmen on Oct. 8 for the seat that had been held by Isaac Raymond. Doyle is seeking to fill the two years remaining on that term.

J. Wayne Kinney was appointed interim director on Oct. 22 after Iris Silverstein retired and moved. He is seeking election for the year remaining on that three year seat.

