Having served as a state representative, mayor, and city councilor, I feel we need to elect leaders to Washington who understand the everyday challenges of local governments.

As a former town councilor and current speaker of the House, Sara Gideon has firsthand experience with figuring out annual budgets and working closely with constituents — skills that those who go straight to Washington simply do not have.

Over the course of the pandemic, Sara has met with state and local officials from across Maine to learn about the challenges currently facing their communities. She has pushed for funding for election security to help states expand vote by mail and voter registration programs, and to ensure the U.S. Postal Service has the funding it needs.

Whether it’s a rural town like Jackman or a city like Lewiston, Gideon will fight for all parts of Maine when she’s in Washington.

Kristen Cloutier, Lewiston

