Anyone who has a heart and a soul will agree that black lives matter. But the sad truth is that abortion rates in the United States are highest by ethnic grouping among African-Americans.
Depending upon where one mines his data (Kaiser Family Foundation, CDC, Guttmacher Institute, Abort73, Arizona Capitol Times), African-Americans make up anywhere from 12-13.3% of the general population and African-American women comprise 14% of child-bearing women. Since 1973 — and here is where the numbers get a little muddled — anywhere between 44 and 62 million abortions have been performed in the U.S. Of that number, nearly 18 million were performed on African-American women, or 29-40% of all abortions.
Even in the lower ranges, these are staggering numbers for one ethnic group that speak to a lot more than choice where African-American women are concerned.
If we as a nation have the blood of George Floyd on our collective hands, we as a nation need to expand or refine the definition of institutional racism and start looking in places other than just police precincts.
Mark Wood, Poland
Comments are not available on this story.