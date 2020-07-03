FARMINGTON — With a focus on health and safety and a continued commitment to providing a positive and enriching residential campus experience, the University of Maine at Farmington announces its initial plans to welcome new and returning students to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

University leadership is carefully crafting a framework for a safe return to campus life at Farmington in concert with science and data-driven principles and University of Maine System guidance.

“Farmington is dedicated to creating a safe and supportive campus environment for our students, faculty and staff and is ready to welcome our community back to their campus home,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “Some temporary changes on campus may reflect what is happening in communities across Maine. But Farmington’s purposeful and collective efforts will guide our success in protecting our community while meeting our students’ educational goals.”

On-campus, in-person classes at UMF will begin on August 31, 2020, with an array of in-person, blended and online modalities. Beginning on November 25, all course work will shift to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester.

New policies and safeguards, such as the use of face coverings, social distancing, and the limitation of the size of gatherings are being incorporated into a comprehensive plan to help limit the spread of Covid-19 and protect the campus and local community. A safety kit, including two face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be given to each student upon their arrival.

The University of Maine System has signed a contract with Jackson Laboratories and ConvenientMD to assist in campus COVID-19 testing efforts. Students, staff, and faculty returning from out of state will be required to arrive with a negative COVID-19 test result. Testing strategies and logistics are still being developed by the University of Maine System Scientific Advisory Board to accommodate all of the UMS universities, including Farmington.

Residence Halls will be open this fall with a complement of living options. Dining Services will be provided, and the dining halls and retail operations have been updated for social distancing and safety. Self-service options will no longer be available.

UMF plans to have NCAA fall seasons that are compliant with national guidelines. It anticipates competitive schedules to be shorter with more localized competition. Sport by sport guidelines continue to be refined with a focus on creating quality team experiences.

Facilities Management has been working to modify campus into an appropriately distanced and sanitized environment. Classroom layouts are being adjusted to allow for a minimum of six feet of physical distancing between individuals. Hand sanitizer stations are being installed all over campus and each classroom will be equipped with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

The University’s goal is to offer the safest experience possible to the campus community while providing the high quality and supportive educational experiences Farmington is known for.

Additional information and continued updates will be available on the UMF “Return to Campus” website as it becomes available. https://www.umf.maine.edu/return/

For more information on the University of Maine System’s Together for Maine guide visit: Together for Maine principles.

