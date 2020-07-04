LEWISTON – Lisa M. Cyr, 59, passed away unexpectedly, June 26, 2020. She was a graduate of East Grand High School, Danforth and received a bachelors in Social Work from USM. She lived most of her life in Lewiston and volunteered her time at the local animal shelter and substance recovery programs. She had a passion for her children, fostering orphan kittens and the beach. She was an avid quilter and crafter. Lisa was predeceased last year, by her long time partner, Steve. She is survived by her mother, Margie Smith and her husband John of Arundel; son, Brandon Dickey of Auburn, daughter, Devon Dickey Flanagan and her husband, Sean of Windham; twin sister, Lynne Juarez of Scarborough, brothers Randy Cyr of Greenville, SC, Thomas Cyr of Casco, Karl Cyr of Rowley MA, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Lisa was a kind and gentle soul, always had a ready smile. She will be sorely missed. A private gathering of family will be held. To share memories or condolences please visit http://www.funneralalternatives. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation in her name to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

