WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Ralph L. Jordan, born in Greene, Maine, Feb. 12, 1932, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Winter Haven, Fla. He was the son of Herbert Ray and Marion Isabelle (Moore) Jordan.Honorably discharged U.S. Army 1953. Active in civic, service and political affairs in Enfield, Conn. Cortland, Ithaca, N.Y. and Port Charlotte, Fla.Ralph is survived by his spouse, Rose Kagiyama Jordan of Japan; sons, Kenji Jordan of Bloomfield, Conn., Gene A. Jordan of Lakeland, Fla., daughters, Alis D. Jordan, Winter Haven, Fla. and Christine K. Jordan of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; brothers, Romeo N. Jordan, Buckfield, Laurien H. Jordan, Turner, Roger E. Jordan, New Port Richey, Fla., Armand R. Jordan, Oxford.Ralph was active in Jordan Family genealogy as a founding father of the Family Jordan; founder and incorporator of The Reverend Robert and Sarah (Winter) Jordan Scholarship Foundation, serving as its secretary and treasurer.A graveside burial is scheduled for a later date at Valley Cemetery in Greene. The family requests scholarship memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to The Rev. Robert and Sarah (Winter) Jordan Foundation, Inc.

